ILCoin (ILC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.47 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $156,862.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, IDAX and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, CoinExchange, Graviex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

