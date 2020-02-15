Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,144 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 4.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Illumina worth $276,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $298.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

