Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $298.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

