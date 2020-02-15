IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAC. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 427,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

