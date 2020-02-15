ImageCoin Price Up 1% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,166,191 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,193 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.