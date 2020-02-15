Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immersion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Immersion by 979.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Immersion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 159,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.18. Immersion has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

