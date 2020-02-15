Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. 6,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,433. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

