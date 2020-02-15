Impleum (IMPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Impleum has a market cap of $80,414.00 and $39.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impleum has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00078874 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,790,491 coins and its circulating supply is 6,537,271 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.