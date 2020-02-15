Incent (INCNT) One Day Volume Hits $21,935.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $21,935.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

