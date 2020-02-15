INDINODE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $9,619.00 and $20.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, INDINODE has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,010,639,061 coins and its circulating supply is 972,191,378 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

