Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.43.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.94 on Friday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $2,227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

