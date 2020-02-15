InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading Up 14% This Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,525.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.01229117 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

