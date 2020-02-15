Ink (INK) Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinrail, Coinnest and Exrates. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $6,716.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Exmo, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinrail, ZB.COM, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

