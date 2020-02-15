Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0008

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $292,099.00 and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

