INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $21,828.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,955,477 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

