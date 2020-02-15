Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

