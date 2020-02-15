InsaneCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $158,557.00 and $223.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 199.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.01229117 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,214,216 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.