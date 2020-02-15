Insights Network Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $14,320.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00480878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.06226879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

