Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.51. 844,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

