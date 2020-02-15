Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.28. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

