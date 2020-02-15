InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

