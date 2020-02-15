Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE IBP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 238,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

