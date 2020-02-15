Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Installed Building Products worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

