Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 61,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of 222.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

