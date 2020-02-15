Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Integer worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integer by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Integer by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

