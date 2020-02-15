Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

