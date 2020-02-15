Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

