Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 187,788 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IBKR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

