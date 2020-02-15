Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $69,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

