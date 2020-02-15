Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $39,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $96.86. 5,111,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,573. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.