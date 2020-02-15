International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $135.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

