International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,298 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of International Game Technology worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $14.44 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

