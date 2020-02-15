International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $5,571,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

