INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of ICAGY opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.