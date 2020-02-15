Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,887. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.