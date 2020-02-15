Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.29. 855,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9,375.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

