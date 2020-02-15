Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $603.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,231,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

