Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 26,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

