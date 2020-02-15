Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $46,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.64. 22,759,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,082,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

