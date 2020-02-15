Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of RYH stock opened at $229.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $230.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.