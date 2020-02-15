Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (IIIV, IMBBY, ISR, JCAP, KL, LONE, LOOP, MCC, MMX, MRKR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 15th:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

