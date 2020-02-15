Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,013 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.62. 143,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

