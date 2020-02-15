InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares during the quarter. InVitae comprises about 2.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 10.42% of InVitae worth $162,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA opened at $27.04 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

