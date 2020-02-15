ION (ION) Market Cap Achieves $518,858.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. ION has a total market cap of $518,858.00 and $1,458.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009811 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,578,468 coins and its circulating supply is 12,678,468 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

