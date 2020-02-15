IOST Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. IOST has a market capitalization of $90.14 million and $63.20 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 257.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, IDAX, DragonEX, Bitrue, Kucoin, Livecoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, DigiFinex, Coineal, Hotbit, CoinBene, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Zebpay, BitMart, Upbit, OKEx, Bitkub, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Binance, CoinZest, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

