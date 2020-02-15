IOTA Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, FCoin and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $805.41 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000640 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, FCoin, Binance, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Gate.io, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

