IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 8% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

