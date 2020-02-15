IQeon Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One IQeon token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007444 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $14,143.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.