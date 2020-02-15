IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 40,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA boosted their price target on IQIYI to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Get IQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,947. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in IQIYI by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 124,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its position in IQIYI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 413,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 117,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in IQIYI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.