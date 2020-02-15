iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

